Fund Update: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC added 957,125 shares of INTEL ($INTC) to their portfolio

LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC has added 957,125 shares of $INTC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $INTC.

INTEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 770 institutional investors add shares of INTEL stock to their portfolio, and 1,337 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTEL Insider Trading Activity

INTEL insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000

INTEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

INTEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/25/2025

Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/22/2025

INTEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $21.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $22.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $22.0 on 12/16/2024

