Fund Update: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC added 957,125 shares of INTEL ($INTC) to their portfolio

LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC has added 957,125 shares of $INTC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $INTC.
INTEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 770 institutional investors add shares of INTEL stock to their portfolio, and 1,337 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 59,284,220 shares (+128.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,188,648,611
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 30,075,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $603,011,268
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 27,284,088 shares (+446.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547,045,964
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 26,751,246 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $536,362,482
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 15,220,793 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $305,176,899
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 14,451,450 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,751,572
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 12,840,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $257,458,040
INTEL Insider Trading Activity
INTEL insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000
INTEL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 02/12, 01/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/13, 03/03, 02/26, 02/20, 02/14, 02/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
INTEL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/25/2025
- Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/22/2025
INTEL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $21.0 on 04/22/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 04/22/2025
- Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $22.0 on 04/16/2025
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025
- William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $22.0 on 12/16/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
