Fund Update: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC added 872,530 shares of PFIZER ($PFE) to their portfolio

LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC has added 872,530 shares of $PFE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PFE.
PFIZER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,084 institutional investors add shares of PFIZER stock to their portfolio, and 1,746 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 25,315,159 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $671,611,168
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 23,736,431 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,727,514
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,738,757 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,549,223
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 12,333,440 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $356,929,753
- AMUNDI removed 10,800,352 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,533,338
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,203,305 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $270,693,681
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 10,072,797 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,231,304
PFIZER Insider Trading Activity
PFIZER insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240
PFIZER Government Contracts
We have seen $3,869,062 of award payments to $PFE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS TO PROCURE PHARMACEUTICALS TO REPLENISH EXPIRED PRODUCT.: $2,151,230
- 8510849631!OTHER MEDICAL: $924,719
- PFIZER VACCINES STORAGE AND ROTATION CONTRACT: $410,203
- CIPROFLOXACIN: $243,101
- 4565747294!CEFTRIAXONE 1 GRAM SOLUTION FOR INJECTIO: $24,399
PFIZER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE purchased up to $50,000 on 10/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFE ticker page for more data.
