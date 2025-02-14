News & Insights

PFE

Fund Update: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC added 872,530 shares of PFIZER ($PFE) to their portfolio

February 14, 2025 — 10:24 am EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative

LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC has added 872,530 shares of $PFE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PFE.

PFIZER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,084 institutional investors add shares of PFIZER stock to their portfolio, and 1,746 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 25,315,159 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $671,611,168
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 23,736,431 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,727,514
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,738,757 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,549,223
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 12,333,440 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $356,929,753
  • AMUNDI removed 10,800,352 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,533,338
  • BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,203,305 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $270,693,681
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 10,072,797 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,231,304

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PFIZER Insider Trading Activity

PFIZER insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PFIZER Government Contracts

We have seen $3,869,062 of award payments to $PFE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

PFIZER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFE ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

