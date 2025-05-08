Stocks
Fund Update: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC added 674,807 shares of ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS -CL B ($RCI) to their portfolio

May 08, 2025 — 12:44 pm EDT

LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC has added 674,807 shares of $RCI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RCI.

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS -CL B Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS -CL B stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS -CL B Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS -CL B, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCI forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCI ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

