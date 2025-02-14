News & Insights

Stocks
BCE

Fund Update: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC added 1,047,062 shares of BCE ($BCE) to their portfolio

February 14, 2025 — 10:24 am EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC has added 1,047,062 shares of $BCE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BCE.

BCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of BCE stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 8,100,000 shares (+623.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,758,000
  • BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA added 3,624,953 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,026,410
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 3,522,121 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,569,810
  • FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 3,463,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,291,788
  • SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. removed 3,394,918 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,694,199
  • CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 3,121,283 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,351,339
  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,871,275 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,556,154

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BCE ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.