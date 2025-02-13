Fund Update: Legal & General Group Plc opened a $93.5M position in $IGIB stock

Legal & General Group Plc has opened a new $93.5M position in $IGIB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IGIB.
$IGIB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $IGIB stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,433,987 shares (+333.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,394,670
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,915,902 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,198,112
- PRUDENTIAL PLC removed 2,893,386 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,038,312
- FINANCIAL ENGINES ADVISORS L.L.C. added 2,373,328 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,250,125
- FMR LLC removed 1,828,118 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,166,358
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 1,814,299 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,454,541
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,534,175 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,025,354
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
