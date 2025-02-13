Fund Update: Legal & General Group Plc opened a $42.1M position in $IGSB stock

Legal & General Group Plc has opened a new $42.1M position in $IGSB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IGSB.
$IGSB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 437 institutional investors add shares of $IGSB stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NYL INVESTORS LLC added 9,604,302 shares (+9168.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,542,413
- JAPAN SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AGENCY removed 5,009,088 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,969,849
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,283,366 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,050,022
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,989,500 shares (+2048.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $104,767,070
- FMR LLC added 1,804,141 shares (+91.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,274,089
- ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. removed 1,701,855 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,985,903
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,442,118 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,557,500
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.