Fund Update: Legal & General Group Plc opened a $267.4M position in $INDA stock

Legal & General Group Plc has opened a new $267.4M position in $INDA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $INDA.
$INDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $INDA stock to their portfolio, and 304 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRANITE BAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,434,018 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $552,173,073
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 5,080,058 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,414,253
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS removed 4,307,429 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,743,062
- VARMA MUTUAL PENSION INSURANCE CO removed 3,375,921 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,708,481
- AMUNDI removed 2,952,941 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,442,814
- FMR LLC added 2,952,718 shares (+887.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,431,075
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,929,690 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,218,881
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $INDA ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.