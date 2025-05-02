Fund Update: KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS opened a $6.4M position in $MNDY stock

KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS has opened a new $6.4M position in $MNDY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MNDY.
$MNDY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $MNDY stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,189,858 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,140,167
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 957,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,527,976
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 899,366 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,746,731
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 631,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,645,044
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 621,678 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,367,868
- RUBICON GLOBAL CAPITAL LTD added 565,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,434,032
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 524,741 shares (+360.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,545,021
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MNDY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MNDY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/11 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$MNDY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNDY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNDY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNDY forecast page.
$MNDY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNDY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNDY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $345.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $350.0 on 03/17/2025
- Jackson Ader from KeyBanc set a target price of $340.0 on 11/11/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNDY ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.