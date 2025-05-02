Fund Update: KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS opened a $6.4M position in $MNDY stock

KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS has opened a new $6.4M position in $MNDY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MNDY.

$MNDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $MNDY stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MNDY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MNDY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/11 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 02/11 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MNDY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNDY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNDY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNDY forecast page.

$MNDY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNDY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNDY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $345.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $350.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Jackson Ader from KeyBanc set a target price of $340.0 on 11/11/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNDY ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.