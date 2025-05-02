Fund Update: KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS added 161,302 shares of E.L.F. BEAUTY ($ELF) to their portfolio

KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS has added 161,302 shares of $ELF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ELF.

E.L.F. BEAUTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of E.L.F. BEAUTY stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

E.L.F. BEAUTY Insider Trading Activity

E.L.F. BEAUTY insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 98,805 shares for an estimated $5,347,208 .

. SCOTT MILSTEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,881 shares for an estimated $2,813,017 .

. JOSHUA ALLEN FRANKS (SVP, Operations) sold 51,353 shares for an estimated $2,740,196

KORY MARCHISOTTO (See Remarks) sold 51,350 shares for an estimated $2,740,036

MANDY J FIELDS (See Remarks) sold 48,213 shares for an estimated $2,572,645

LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,700 shares for an estimated $1,517,199 .

. JENNIFER CATHERINE HARTNETT (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,376 shares for an estimated $1,247,343

MAUREEN C. WATSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,785 shares for an estimated $371,630.

E.L.F. BEAUTY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELF stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 12/18.

E.L.F. BEAUTY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

E.L.F. BEAUTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ELF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $165.0 on 11/07/2024

