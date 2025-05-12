Fund Update: KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP added 792,240 shares of RANGE RESOURCES ($RRC) to their portfolio

KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP has added 792,240 shares of $RRC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RRC.

RANGE RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of RANGE RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RANGE RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

RANGE RESOURCES insiders have traded $RRC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SCUCCHI (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,136 shares for an estimated $4,226,357 .

. JAMES M FUNK sold 13,582 shares for an estimated $475,777

REGINAL SPILLER sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $95,872

RANGE RESOURCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RRC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/22/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

RANGE RESOURCES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $41.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $51.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $40.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 12/09/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

