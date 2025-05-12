Fund Update: KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP added 65,998 shares of GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP ($GS) to their portfolio

KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP has added 65,998 shares of $GS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GS.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,225 institutional investors add shares of GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 1,030 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,233,151 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,766,238,059
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,645,205 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $898,759,039
- DODGE & COX removed 1,509,556 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $864,401,956
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,121,427 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $642,151,528
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,051,709 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $574,538,109
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 975,521 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $532,917,367
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 882,099 shares (+214.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505,107,529
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Insider Trading Activity
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP insiders have traded $GS stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS K. MONTAG has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $11,899,207.
- DAVID M SOLOMON (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,965 shares for an estimated $5,503,952.
- KATHRYN H. RUEMMLER (Chief Legal Officer, GC) sold 7,498 shares for an estimated $4,758,905
- ALEX S GOLTEN (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,208 shares for an estimated $3,313,567.
- CAREY HALIO (Global Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 5,185 shares for an estimated $3,282,853.
- DAVID A VINIAR sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $3,060,400
- JOHN F.W. ROGERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,975 shares for an estimated $2,996,974.
- JOHN B HESS has made 9 purchases buying 3,904 shares for an estimated $1,997,583 and 0 sales.
- KEVIN R JOHNSON purchased 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,485,648
- SHEARA J FREDMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,034 shares for an estimated $1,275,328.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GS stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 03/07, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 7 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/07, 01/15 and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- SENATOR DAVID MCCORMICK sold up to $5,000,000 on 02/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 12/30 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/24, 01/24 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $625.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $560.0 on 04/15/2025
- Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $650.0 on 04/15/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $558.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $625.0 on 03/25/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
