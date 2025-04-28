Fund Update: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH added 60,734 shares of TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES ($TDY) to their portfolio

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH has added 60,734 shares of $TDY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TDY.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $TDY stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MEHRABIAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 87,305 shares for an estimated $43,521,874 .

. MELANIE SUSAN CIBIK (EVP, GenCounsel, CCO & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,269 shares for an estimated $10,164,858 .

. JASON VANWEES (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,200 shares for an estimated $5,104,376 .

. GEORGE C III BOBB (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,308 shares for an estimated $3,203,013 .

. CYNTHIA Y BELAK (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,745 shares for an estimated $2,920,408 .

. STEPHEN FINIS BLACKWOOD (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,046 shares for an estimated $2,591,706 .

. MICHAEL T SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,125 shares for an estimated $2,040,506 .

. CHARLES CROCKER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $946,235 .

. SCHACK WESLEY W VON sold 707 shares for an estimated $345,061

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $316,889,180 of award payments to $TDY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $50,000 on 02/22.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024

