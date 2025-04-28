Fund Update: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH added 20,294 shares of EQUINIX ($EQIX) to their portfolio

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH has added 20,294 shares of $EQIX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EQIX.

EQUINIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 517 institutional investors add shares of EQUINIX stock to their portfolio, and 524 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EQUINIX Insider Trading Activity

EQUINIX insiders have traded $EQIX stock on the open market 254 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 254 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J MEYERS has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 14,510 shares for an estimated $13,251,683 .

. ADAIRE FOX-MARTIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 8,791 shares for an estimated $8,088,809 .

. BRANDI GALVIN MORANDI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 8,183 shares for an estimated $7,474,292 .

. KEITH D TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 7,138 shares for an estimated $6,634,228 .

. JONATHAN LIN (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 5,027 shares for an estimated $4,588,694 .

. RAOUF ABDEL (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 3,841 shares for an estimated $3,487,611 .

. KURT PLETCHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,445 shares for an estimated $1,338,253 .

. SIMON MILLER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 674 shares for an estimated $593,839 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 225 shares for an estimated $203,126.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EQUINIX Government Contracts

We have seen $14,252,192 of award payments to $EQIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

EQUINIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EQIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

EQUINIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQIX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EQUINIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EQIX forecast page.

EQUINIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQIX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $EQIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1020.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Rosivach from Wolfe Research set a target price of $978.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $1025.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Kenneth Leon from CFRA set a target price of $985.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Anthony Hau from Truist Financial set a target price of $1090.0 on 11/29/2024

on 11/29/2024 Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $1020.0 on 10/31/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EQIX ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.