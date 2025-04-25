Fund Update: KBC Group NV added 513,171 shares of CLOROX/DE ($CLX) to their portfolio

KBC Group NV has added 513,171 shares of $CLX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CLX.
CLOROX/DE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 496 institutional investors add shares of CLOROX/DE stock to their portfolio, and 498 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 4,488,268 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,939,605
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 1,457,200 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,663,852
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,145,835 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,095,062
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 816,073 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,538,415
- FMR LLC added 585,526 shares (+75.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,095,277
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 516,882 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,946,805
- KBC GROUP NV added 513,171 shares (+688.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,564,429
CLOROX/DE Insider Trading Activity
CLOROX/DE insiders have traded $CLX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN MARRINER (EVP - Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,227 shares for an estimated $1,246,201.
- ANGELA C HILT (EVP - Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,248 shares for an estimated $206,622.
CLOROX/DE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/08/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
