Fund Update: KBC Group NV added 513,171 shares of CLOROX/DE ($CLX) to their portfolio

KBC Group NV has added 513,171 shares of $CLX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CLX.

CLOROX/DE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 496 institutional investors add shares of CLOROX/DE stock to their portfolio, and 498 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLOROX/DE Insider Trading Activity

CLOROX/DE insiders have traded $CLX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN MARRINER (EVP - Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,227 shares for an estimated $1,246,201 .

. ANGELA C HILT (EVP - Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,248 shares for an estimated $206,622.

CLOROX/DE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/08/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

