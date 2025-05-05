Fund Update: KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 2,153,490 shares of $MPLX to their portfolio

KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP has added 2,153,490 shares of $MPLX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MPLX.

$MPLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $MPLX stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MPLX Insider Trading Activity

$MPLX insiders have traded $MPLX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN M LYON (Senior VP, Log. & Storage) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $211,000

CARL KRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (Exec VP & Chief Fin Ofc) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $188,960

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MPLX ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.