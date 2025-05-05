Fund Update: KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 139,218 shares of QUANTA SERVICES ($PWR) to their portfolio

KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP has added 139,218 shares of $PWR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PWR.

QUANTA SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 652 institutional investors add shares of QUANTA SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

QUANTA SERVICES Government Contracts

We have seen $27,699,468 of award payments to $PWR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

QUANTA SERVICES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

on 03/14. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/21.

QUANTA SERVICES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

