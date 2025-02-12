Fund Update: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO opened a $9.5M position in $AVGV stock

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO has opened a new $9.5M position in $AVGV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVGV.
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $AVGV stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 156,013 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,514,000
- MEREDITH WEALTH PLANNING added 33,098 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,018,385
- EVANSON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,507 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,846
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 3,577 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $224,541
- ORION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 310 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,459
- AUSTIN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 195 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,891
- VAWTER FINANCIAL, LTD. added 33 shares (+0.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,012
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
