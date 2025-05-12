Fund Update: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO opened a $38.5M position in $PLYA stock

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO has opened a new $38.5M position in $PLYA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLYA.
$PLYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $PLYA stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 5,417,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,208,610
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,582,502 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,318,650
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. added 3,069,443 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,915,675
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,888,870 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,508,637
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 2,320,641 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,356,108
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 1,392,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,563,358
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,225,806 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,339,993
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLYA ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.