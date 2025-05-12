Fund Update: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO opened a $33.5M position in $XTEN stock

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO has opened a new $33.5M position in $XTEN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XTEN.
$XTEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $XTEN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ONEDIGITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,418,492 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,059,172
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 719,576 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,510,654
- PRIME CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 533,429 shares (+27.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,913,622
- COMERICA BANK added 503,239 shares (+172.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,560,204
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 386,104 shares (+355.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,980,863
- AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC added 275,416 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,826,123
- RICHARD P SLAUGHTER ASSOCIATES INC removed 237,798 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,660,484
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
