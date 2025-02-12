Fund Update: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO opened a $11.6M position in $PHYL stock

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO has opened a new $11.6M position in $PHYL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PHYL.
$PHYL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $PHYL stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 453,321 shares (+57.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,748,371
- STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND D added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,159,000
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 333,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,601,145
- GOODWIN INVESTMENT ADVISORY added 235,878 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,194,401
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 213,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,639,293
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 194,477 shares (+339.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,756,130
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 77,844 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,787,025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
