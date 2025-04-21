Fund Update: JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC opened a $21.2M position in $APO stock

JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC has opened a new $21.2M position in $APO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APO.

$APO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 588 institutional investors add shares of $APO stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APO Insider Trading Activity

$APO insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 2,107,725 shares for an estimated $312,175,553 .

. JAMES C ZELTER (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,950,874 .

. SCOTT KLEINMAN (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,835,230 .

. 2018 GST TRUST LB purchased 607,725 shares for an estimated $67,697,526

MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,391,062 .

. WHITNEY CHATTERJEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $1,074,851 .

. LOUIS-JACQUES TANGUY (Chief Acct. Off. & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $441,250

$APO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/06/2024

$APO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $APO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $188.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Etinenne Ricard from BMO Capital set a target price of $157.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $164.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $174.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $155.0 on 11/06/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

