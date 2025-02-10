News & Insights

Fund Update: JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC opened a $6.2M position in $ROST stock

February 10, 2025 — 04:17 pm EST

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $6.2M position in $ROST, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROST.

$ROST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of $ROST stock to their portfolio, and 525 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ROST Insider Trading Activity

$ROST insiders have traded $ROST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BARBARA RENTLER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 48,885 shares for an estimated $7,524,672
  • MICHAEL BALMUTH (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 14,887 shares for an estimated $2,266,067
  • MICHAEL J. HARTSHORN (GROUP PRESIDENT, COO) sold 8,366 shares for an estimated $1,302,102

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ROST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROST stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ROST ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

