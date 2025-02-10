Fund Update: JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC opened a $6.2M position in $ROST stock

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $6.2M position in $ROST, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROST.

$ROST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of $ROST stock to their portfolio, and 525 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROST Insider Trading Activity

$ROST insiders have traded $ROST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARBARA RENTLER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 48,885 shares for an estimated $7,524,672

MICHAEL BALMUTH (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 14,887 shares for an estimated $2,266,067

MICHAEL J. HARTSHORN (GROUP PRESIDENT, COO) sold 8,366 shares for an estimated $1,302,102

$ROST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROST stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 08/28, 08/13.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

