Fund Update: JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC opened a $3.7M position in $HOLX stock

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $3.7M position in $HOLX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HOLX.
$HOLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $HOLX stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,572,585 shares (+3878.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $257,547,652
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,074,246 shares (-52.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $250,428,079
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,062,170 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $249,444,368
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,485,521 shares (+839.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $202,470,540
- FMR LLC added 2,174,093 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $177,101,615
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,978,056 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $161,132,441
- MITSUBISHI UFJ ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. added 1,680,932 shares (+64.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $136,928,720
$HOLX Insider Trading Activity
$HOLX insiders have traded $HOLX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KARLEEN MARIE OBERTON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 52,679 shares for an estimated $4,243,662
- ESSEX D MITCHELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 24,856 shares for an estimated $1,897,482
$HOLX Government Contracts
We have seen $31,290,906 of award payments to $HOLX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510599937!MAINTENANCE: $3,645,738
- 8510826391!MAINTENANCE: $1,802,000
- MODALITY: XR MAMMO PURCHASE ORDER: 673B22064 STATION: VAMC TAMPA, FL (JAH VA HOSPITAL) REQUIREMENT: SEP 202...: $972,953
- SARS-COV-2 ASSAY KIT, 250-TEST: $857,260
- MODALITY: XR MAMMO PURCHASE ORDER: 674B40030 STATION: VAMC TAMPA, FL REQUIREMENT: UPGRADE: $771,073
