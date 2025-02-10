Fund Update: JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC opened a $126.6M position in $CDNS stock

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $126.6M position in $CDNS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CDNS.

$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 620 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 640 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CDNS Insider Trading Activity

$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,071 shares for an estimated $30,676,738 .

. CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 38,258 shares for an estimated $11,253,704 .

. JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,249 shares for an estimated $3,971,003 .

. VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,701,495 .

. PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,117,792 .

. PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,171 shares for an estimated $969,628

KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,872 shares for an estimated $520,892.

$CDNS Government Contracts

We have seen $3,082,936 of award payments to $CDNS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

