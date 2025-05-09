Fund Update: JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 305,496 shares of COPART ($CPRT) to their portfolio

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has added 305,496 shares of $CPRT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CPRT.

COPART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of COPART stock to their portfolio, and 523 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COPART Insider Trading Activity

COPART insiders have traded $CPRT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A JAYSON ADAIR (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $31,855,227 .

. DANIEL J ENGLANDER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 320,000 shares for an estimated $18,210,775 .

. STEVEN D COHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,001,000 .

. JAMES E MEEKS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,400,000

THOMAS N TRYFOROS sold 83,310 shares for an estimated $5,153,556

MATT BLUNT sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,883,000

DIANE M MOREFIELD sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,740,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CPRT ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.