Fund Update: JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 125,899 shares of CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS ($CDNS) to their portfolio

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has added 125,899 shares of $CDNS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CDNS.

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 582 institutional investors add shares of CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 655 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,808 shares for an estimated $34,005,208 .

. CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 41,018 shares for an estimated $12,368,369 .

. PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,881 shares for an estimated $2,382,628 .

. JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 4,224 shares for an estimated $1,305,342

PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,112,618 .

. KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635 .

. VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $447,675

ITA M BRENNAN sold 180 shares for an estimated $49,500

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $2,453,516 of award payments to $CDNS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDNS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $330.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $360.0 on 11/11/2024

