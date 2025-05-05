Fund Update: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC opened a $817.8M position in $SBUX stock

JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC has opened a new $817.8M position in $SBUX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SBUX.

$SBUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 964 institutional investors add shares of $SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SBUX Insider Trading Activity

$SBUX insiders have traded $SBUX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA KELLY (evp, chief partner officer) sold 19,102 shares for an estimated $1,936,369

RACHEL RUGGERI (evp, cfo) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,943 shares for an estimated $292,263.

$SBUX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $50,000 on 03/14.

on 03/14. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$SBUX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBUX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

$SBUX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $83.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 11/15/2024

