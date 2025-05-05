Fund Update: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC opened a $509.1M position in $NKE stock

JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC has opened a new $509.1M position in $NKE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NKE.

$NKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 883 institutional investors add shares of $NKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NKE Insider Trading Activity

$NKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 214,922 shares for an estimated $15,824,943 .

. HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983

ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756

ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081

JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624

JOHANNA NIELSEN (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) sold 138 shares for an estimated $7,977

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.

on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NKE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NKE forecast page.

$NKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NKE ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.