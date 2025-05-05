Fund Update: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC opened a $336.5M position in $SE stock

JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC has opened a new $336.5M position in $SE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SE.

$SE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 394 institutional investors add shares of $SE stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SE Government Contracts

We have seen $207,083 of award payments to $SE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$SE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/11, 03/05 and 0 sales.

$SE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

$SE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $135.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $182.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $145.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $157.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Divya Gangahar Kothiyal from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $140.0 on 12/03/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

