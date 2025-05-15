Fund Update: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC opened a $72.2M position in $XLF stock

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC has opened a new $72.2M position in $XLF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLF.
$XLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 922 institutional investors add shares of $XLF stock to their portfolio, and 718 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 41,056,810 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,045,039,706
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 35,262,720 shares (+261.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,756,436,083
- MORGAN STANLEY added 19,081,723 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $922,219,672
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 18,691,400 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903,355,362
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 11,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $531,630,000
- PGIM CUSTOM HARVEST LLC removed 8,851,109 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $440,873,739
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD removed 8,000,000 shares (-66.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $398,480,000
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
