Fund Update: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC opened a $55.6M position in $STN stock

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC has opened a new $55.6M position in $STN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $STN.
$STN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $STN stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 13,958,790 shares (+166.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,095,067,075
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 1,536,475 shares (+121.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $123,547,954
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,097,799 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,274,017
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 709,106 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,629,365
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 385,531 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,244,906
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 360,251 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,967,782
- TRIASIMA PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC. removed 341,615 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,469,262
$STN Government Contracts
We have seen $53,839,899 of award payments to $STN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SUBMARINE PIER 8/REPLACEMENTPRELIMINARY DESIGN OF PIER 8 REPLACEM: $7,752,073
- 15%-FINAL DESIGN FOR USCG OPC HOMEPORT PIER: $4,637,364
- P381 QUICK START PCAS: $3,828,284
- ROCKET & MISSILE MAINTENANCE FACILITY AND ACCESS CONTROL POINT: $3,441,494
- BASE BID - PRECONCEPT AND 35% DESIGN: $2,909,882
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
