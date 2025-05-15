Fund Update: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC opened a $41.2M position in $NVMI stock

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC has opened a new $41.2M position in $NVMI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NVMI.
$NVMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $NVMI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 796,629 shares (+49.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,896,081
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 521,634 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,735,816
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 295,691 shares (+504.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,236,342
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 223,713 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,237,017
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 174,685 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,199,686
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 168,362 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,158,895
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 159,914 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,495,062
$NVMI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
