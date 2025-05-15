Stocks
NVMI

Fund Update: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC opened a $41.2M position in $NVMI stock

May 15, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC has opened a new $41.2M position in $NVMI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NVMI.

$NVMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $NVMI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

