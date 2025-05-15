Fund Update: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,293,580 shares of $NUVL to their portfolio

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC has added 1,293,580 shares of $NUVL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NUVL.
$NUVL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $NUVL stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 2,000,000 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,560,000
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,293,580 shares (+7785.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,740,693
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 681,600 shares (+72.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,355,648
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 600,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,968,000
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 584,223 shares (+161.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,732,976
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 450,774 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,968,892
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 400,000 shares (+142.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,312,000
$NUVL Insider Trading Activity
$NUVL insiders have traded $NUVL stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW A. F. HACK sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $110,000,000
- JAMES RICHARD PORTER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 179,301 shares for an estimated $14,171,697.
- DARLENE NOCI (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 46,016 shares for an estimated $3,354,295.
- ALEXANDRA BALCOM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,016 shares for an estimated $1,277,949.
- MATTHEW SHAIR has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $682,447.
- CHRISTOPHER DURANT TURNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,016 shares for an estimated $320,009.
- DEBORAH ANN MILLER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,964 shares for an estimated $236,182.
- HENRY E. PELISH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,483 shares for an estimated $197,853.
$NUVL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024
