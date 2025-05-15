Fund Update: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,293,580 shares of $NUVL to their portfolio

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC has added 1,293,580 shares of $NUVL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NUVL.

$NUVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $NUVL stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NUVL Insider Trading Activity

$NUVL insiders have traded $NUVL stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW A. F. HACK sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $110,000,000

JAMES RICHARD PORTER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 179,301 shares for an estimated $14,171,697 .

. DARLENE NOCI (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 46,016 shares for an estimated $3,354,295 .

. ALEXANDRA BALCOM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,016 shares for an estimated $1,277,949 .

. MATTHEW SHAIR has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $682,447 .

. CHRISTOPHER DURANT TURNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,016 shares for an estimated $320,009 .

. DEBORAH ANN MILLER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,964 shares for an estimated $236,182 .

. HENRY E. PELISH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,483 shares for an estimated $197,853.

$NUVL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

