Stocks
NUVL

Fund Update: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,293,580 shares of $NUVL to their portfolio

May 15, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC has added 1,293,580 shares of $NUVL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NUVL.

$NUVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $NUVL stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NUVL Insider Trading Activity

$NUVL insiders have traded $NUVL stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW A. F. HACK sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $110,000,000
  • JAMES RICHARD PORTER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 179,301 shares for an estimated $14,171,697.
  • DARLENE NOCI (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 46,016 shares for an estimated $3,354,295.
  • ALEXANDRA BALCOM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,016 shares for an estimated $1,277,949.
  • MATTHEW SHAIR has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $682,447.
  • CHRISTOPHER DURANT TURNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,016 shares for an estimated $320,009.
  • DEBORAH ANN MILLER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,964 shares for an estimated $236,182.
  • HENRY E. PELISH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,483 shares for an estimated $197,853.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NUVL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NUVL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NUVL forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NUVL ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NUVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.