Fund Update: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC opened a $48.2M position in $IAGG stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC has opened a new $48.2M position in $IAGG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IAGG.
$IAGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $IAGG stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 4,227,396 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,327,526
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,862,938 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,118,270
- PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC added 1,708,983 shares (+12542.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $87,311,941
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 943,287 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $48,192,532
- WEALTHNAVI INC. added 851,486 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,565,785
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 756,536 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,819,234
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 753,838 shares (+126.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,684,361
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
