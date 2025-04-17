Fund Update: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC opened a $40.8M position in $KMB stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC has opened a new $40.8M position in $KMB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KMB.

$KMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 700 institutional investors add shares of $KMB stock to their portfolio, and 799 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KMB Insider Trading Activity

$KMB insiders have traded $KMB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DREXLER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,338 shares for an estimated $2,295,194.

$KMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.

$KMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

$KMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Ana Garcia from CFRA set a target price of $151.0 on 10/22/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

