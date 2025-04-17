Fund Update: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC opened a $33.1M position in $NOC stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC has opened a new $33.1M position in $NOC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOC.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 685 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 656 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $1,783,687

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,105 shares for an estimated $1,042,725 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $95,114.

$NOC Government Contracts

We have seen $7,944,628,133 of award payments to $NOC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$NOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/08/2025

$NOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $557.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $550.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $550.0 on 10/29/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

