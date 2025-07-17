Fund Update: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC opened a $14.6M position in $EDV stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC has opened a new $14.6M position in $EDV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EDV.
$EDV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $EDV stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OXBOW ADVISORS, LLC added 898,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,913,668
- MIDLAND WEALTH ADVISORS LLC added 879,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,575,093
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 695,931 shares (-92.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,487,653
- RIVERFRONT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 693,689 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,328,224
- FLUENT FINANCIAL, LLC removed 489,766 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,827,260
- INCOME RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT added 403,862 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $27,179,912
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 216,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $14,574,218
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EDV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EDV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EDV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EDV forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
