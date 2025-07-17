Fund Update: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC opened a $14.6M position in $EDV stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC has opened a new $14.6M position in $EDV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EDV.

$EDV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $EDV stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EDV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EDV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

