Fund Update: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC opened a $139.2M position in $EEMA stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC has opened a new $139.2M position in $EEMA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EEMA.
$EEMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $EEMA stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 1,686,001 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $139,179,382
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 761,305 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,389,861
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 176,244 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,054,393
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 116,079 shares (-47.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,597,971
- VESTMARK ADVISORY SOLUTIONS, INC. removed 112,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,345,837
- BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH added 105,574 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,819,866
- CAPITOLIS LIQUID GLOBAL MARKETS LLC added 96,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,132,940
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
