Fund Update: Invesco Ltd. opened a $77.7M position in $INTF stock

Invesco Ltd. has opened a new $77.7M position in $INTF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $INTF.
$INTF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $INTF stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,520,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,716,800
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. added 629,430 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,077,355
- CWM, LLC removed 440,247 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,577,217
- ATOMI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 389,581 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,188,844
- INTEGRATED WEALTH CONCEPTS LLC added 278,438 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,996,795
- BRIO CONSULTANTS, LLC removed 194,491 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,998,102
- WEIL COMPANY, INC. added 172,851 shares (+95.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,330,724
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.