Fund Update: Invesco Ltd. opened a $621.7M position in $FLUT stock

Invesco Ltd. has opened a new $621.7M position in $FLUT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FLUT.
$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,377,392 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $801,387,573
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,165,012 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $817,997,351
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,920,100 shares (+271.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $692,881,328
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 2,545,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $603,966,817
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,405,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $621,679,506
- CITIGROUP INC removed 2,266,751 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,841,795
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,922,587 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,892,610
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
