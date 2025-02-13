Fund Update: Invesco Ltd. opened a $120.0M position in $RWL stock

Invesco Ltd. has opened a new $120.0M position in $RWL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RWL.
$RWL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $RWL stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,225,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,981,376
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 532,794 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,171,188
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 367,533 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,043,961
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE added 221,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,668,227
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP removed 191,776 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,778,705
- MORGAN STANLEY added 179,168 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,571,005
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 158,793 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,572,829
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
