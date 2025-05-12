Fund Update: Invesco Ltd. added 252,267 shares of $ROOT to their portfolio

Invesco Ltd. has added 252,267 shares of $ROOT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROOT.
$ROOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $ROOT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 446,220 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,391,109
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 408,599 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,660,201
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 368,914 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,227,884
- INVESCO LTD. added 252,267 shares (+5575.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,662,508
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 245,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,853,002
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 231,728 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,821,135
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 94,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,823,460
$ROOT Insider Trading Activity
$ROOT insiders have traded $ROOT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 343,107 shares for an estimated $40,326,650.
- ALEXANDER E. TIMM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,497 shares for an estimated $1,070,814.
- DOUG ULMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $904,120.
- MAHTIYAR BONAKDARPOUR (President and CTO) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $688,161
- JONATHAN ALLISON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $400,000
- JULIE SZUDAREK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $192,666
$ROOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROOT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 03/02/2025
