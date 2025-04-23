Stocks
WFC

Fund Update: INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $68.0M position in $WFC stock

April 23, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $68.0M position in $WFC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WFC.

$WFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,092 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,049 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$WFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
  • CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

$WFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025
  • Alexander Yokum from CFRA set a target price of $92.0 on 11/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

