Fund Update: INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $68.0M position in $WFC stock

INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $68.0M position in $WFC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WFC.
$WFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,092 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,049 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 20,043,028 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,407,822,286
- DODGE & COX removed 16,496,760 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,158,732,422
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 14,210,193 shares (+932.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $998,123,956
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 13,770,155 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $967,215,687
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 13,412,659 shares (+1659.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $942,105,168
- FMR LLC added 7,106,947 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,191,957
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,654,509 shares (+502.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,412,712
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$WFC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$WFC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WFC forecast page.
$WFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 04/14/2025
- Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025
- Alexander Yokum from CFRA set a target price of $92.0 on 11/19/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WFC ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.