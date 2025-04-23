Fund Update: INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $38.0M position in $BA stock

INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $38.0M position in $BA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BA.

$BA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,053 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 902 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BA Insider Trading Activity

$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $268,530

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BA Government Contracts

We have seen $19,114,387,530 of award payments to $BA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$BA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BA forecast page.

$BA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Douglas Harned from Bernstein set a target price of $169.0 on 10/29/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BA ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.