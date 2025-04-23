Fund Update: INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $1.8B position in $GS stock

INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $1.8B position in $GS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GS.

$GS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,150 institutional investors add shares of $GS stock to their portfolio, and 914 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GS Insider Trading Activity

$GS insiders have traded $GS stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K. MONTAG has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $11,899,207 .

. DENIS P. COLEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,929 shares for an estimated $7,667,284

JOHN F.W. ROGERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,391 shares for an estimated $6,823,219 .

. DAVID M SOLOMON (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,965 shares for an estimated $5,503,952 .

. KATHRYN H. RUEMMLER (Chief Legal Officer, GC) sold 7,498 shares for an estimated $4,758,905

ALEX S GOLTEN (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,208 shares for an estimated $3,313,567 .

. CAREY HALIO (Global Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 5,185 shares for an estimated $3,282,853 .

. DAVID A VINIAR sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $3,060,400

SHEARA J FREDMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 5,008 shares for an estimated $3,043,401 .

. JOHN B HESS has made 9 purchases buying 3,904 shares for an estimated $1,997,583 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN R JOHNSON purchased 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,485,648

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GS stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GS forecast page.

$GS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $625.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $560.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $650.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $558.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $625.0 on 03/25/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GS ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.