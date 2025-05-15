Fund Update: Intermede Investment Partners Ltd opened a $98.9M position in $VRTX stock

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd has opened a new $98.9M position in $VRTX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VRTX.

$VRTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 790 institutional investors add shares of $VRTX stock to their portfolio, and 790 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRTX Insider Trading Activity

$VRTX insiders have traded $VRTX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ALTSHULER (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,939 shares for an estimated $6,405,364 .

. OURANIA TATSIS (EVP, Chief Reg. & Quality Off.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,854 shares for an estimated $3,844,667 .

. EDWARD MORROW III ATKINSON (EVP, Chief Technical Ops. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,164 shares for an estimated $2,912,812 .

. JONATHAN BILLER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $2,332,768 .

. CHARLES F JR WAGNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,298 shares for an estimated $1,649,000

KRISTEN AMBROSE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,931 shares for an estimated $1,363,231 .

. SANGEETA N. BHATIA sold 400 shares for an estimated $202,344

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRTX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VRTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRTX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. issued a "Positive" rating on 02/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRTX forecast page.

$VRTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRTX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VRTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $460.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $442.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $535.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $545.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $460.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $456.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $400.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $550.0 on 12/09/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRTX ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.