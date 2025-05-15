Fund Update: Intermede Investment Partners Ltd opened a $120.8M position in $SCHW stock

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd has opened a new $120.8M position in $SCHW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SCHW.

$SCHW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,045 institutional investors add shares of $SCHW stock to their portfolio, and 856 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SCHW Insider Trading Activity

$SCHW insiders have traded $SCHW stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R. SCHWAB (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 734,969 shares for an estimated $60,415,440 .

. WALTER W BETTINGER (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 464,629 shares for an estimated $38,057,592 .

. CAROLYN SCHWAB-POMERANTZ has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 144,897 shares for an estimated $11,287,365 .

. JONATHAN M. CRAIG (MD, Head of Investor Services) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,485 shares for an estimated $4,815,811 .

. NIGEL J MURTAGH (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,968 shares for an estimated $4,306,908 .

. PAUL V WOOLWAY (MD, Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,868 shares for an estimated $3,676,965 .

. RICHARD A WURSTER (President & CEO) sold 15,345 shares for an estimated $1,290,187

PETER J. III MORGAN (General Counsel) sold 14,643 shares for an estimated $1,181,709

CHRISTOPHER V DODDS sold 9,284 shares for an estimated $755,981

JONATHAN S BEATTY (MD, Head of Advisor Services) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,658 shares for an estimated $720,098 .

. ARUN SARIN sold 8,548 shares for an estimated $699,405

FRANK C HERRINGER sold 3,592 shares for an estimated $266,731

$SCHW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SCHW stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 11/25 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 11/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/21.

$SCHW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SCHW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

$SCHW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SCHW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SCHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $95.0 on 12/09/2024

