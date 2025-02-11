Fund Update: INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $7.5M position in $TFX stock

INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $7.5M position in $TFX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TFX.
$TFX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $TFX stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,138,102 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $281,475,386
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 305,391 shares (-93.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,529,302
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 281,293 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,569,384
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 262,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,695,544
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 217,268 shares (+200.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,734,721
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 202,414 shares (+271.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,061,030
- COOKE & BIELER LP added 195,150 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,732,797
$TFX Insider Trading Activity
$TFX insiders have traded $TFX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STUART A RANDLE sold 2,674 shares for an estimated $638,898
$TFX Government Contracts
We have seen $1,903,119 of award payments to $TFX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FREEZE DRIED PLASMA COMMERCIAL VIABILITY ACTIVITIES: $1,399,558
- INTRA-AORTIC BALLOON PUMP: $135,800
- MEDICAL SUPPLIES FOR PROJECT: $62,080
- HELIUM REGULATOR PM: $31,980
- AORTIC BALLOON PUMPS: $31,980
