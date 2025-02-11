Fund Update: INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $5.8M position in $G stock

INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $5.8M position in $G, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $G.

$G Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $G stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$G Insider Trading Activity

$G insiders have traded $G stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $G stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIYUSH MEHTA (Senior Vice President and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,000 shares for an estimated $3,766,118 .

. BALKRISHAN KALRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,600 shares for an estimated $1,293,946 .

. CAROL LINDSTROM sold 3,218 shares for an estimated $149,875

HEATHER WHITE (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,541 shares for an estimated $118,235 .

. N. V. TYAGARAJAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $93,400

DONALD J KLUNK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,258 shares for an estimated $50,559.

