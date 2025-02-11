Fund Update: INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $5.3M position in $GOLD stock

INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $5.3M position in $GOLD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOLD.
$GOLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 13,751,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $273,507,390
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 9,476,861 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,891,345
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 8,230,792 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,577,276
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 7,985,434 shares (-79.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,774,227
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 7,293,239 shares (-52.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,045,204
- FMR LLC removed 7,273,211 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $144,664,166
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 3,945,416 shares (+2191.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $78,474,324
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
